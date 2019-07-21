  • CBS 2On Air

By Jeremy Ross
Filed Under:hit-and-run, I-294, Illinois, Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on the Tri-State tollway and looking for the driver they said caused the crash.

That crash took place very early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight state police said a black Nissan Murano was traveling on I-294 when it was struck by another unknown vehicle.

The crash caused the Nissan to strike a wall, the front end damage obvious as the car was towed away.

Investigators said two people were inside at the time. A passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the driver Michael Black, 43, died at a hospital.

Police and emergency crews secured the crash scene, but the striking vehicle was nowhere to be found.

As a result, a hit-and-run investigation was underway. Police said Black was not wearing his seatbelt at the time.

No one is in custody.