CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on the Tri-State tollway and looking for the driver they said caused the crash.
That crash took place very early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight state police said a black Nissan Murano was traveling on I-294 when it was struck by another unknown vehicle.
The crash caused the Nissan to strike a wall, the front end damage obvious as the car was towed away.
Investigators said two people were inside at the time. A passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the driver Michael Black, 43, died at a hospital.
Police and emergency crews secured the crash scene, but the striking vehicle was nowhere to be found.
As a result, a hit-and-run investigation was underway. Police said Black was not wearing his seatbelt at the time.
No one is in custody.