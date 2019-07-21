CHICAGO (CBS)– A new women’s clothing store just launched in Chicago. Universal Standard is paving the way for inclusivity in the fashion industry.
Universal Standard offers sizes from double zero to 40.
Senior stylist Christopher Merritt joined Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about the new retail space and show some of the styles offered.
He said the idea started with two best friends in New York who were not able to shop together because they were two different sizes.
“They wanted to take that a step further and break down the barrier of size,” he said.
Universal Standard has stores in New York and Seattle. The newest Chicago store is opening on August 12.
The new retail space in Chicago offers more than a chance to shop for clothes.
“It’s a one-to-one, one part retail and one part community, ” Merritt said. “We really want it to be your home away from home.”
He said it’s meant to be a spot where you can shop, get work done and meet with other women in the community.