BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A dump truck accident shut down the southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway near Harlem Avenue Monday – at the height of the evening rush.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that gold Toyota sedan struck the white Peterbilt dump truck upon changing lanes. The dump truck was hauling dirt, state police said.
The dump truck rolled over on its side and blocked all lanes of traffic, state police said.
All the southbound lanes were closed at the scene, and traffic was only getting by on the shoulder.
Delays stretched back to the Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55).
The North Palos Fire Department took the drivers of the Toyota and the dump truck from the scene to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.