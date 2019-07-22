WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A Gurnee man out on parole for felony theft was back in jail Monday, after police said he went on a crime spree.

David G. Walker Sr., 57, was accused of trying to steal a small construction vehicle called a skid-steer loader from the parking lot in the 35800 block of North Northern Avenue in unincorporated Waukegan this past Thursday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office

Walker ended up leaving without the skid-steer, authorities said.

And then early Saturday morning between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., Walker was seen breaking into cars in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, the 1400 block of North Avenue, and the 1300 block of North Jackson Street in Waukegan, authorities said.

Walker then drove to a motel in the 600 block of North Green Bay Road in Waukegan where sheriff’s detectives apprehended him, authorities said. Walker backed the 2005 Ford F150 he was driving right into the hotel as he tried to escape, police said.

Walker went on resisting arrest, and police had to use a Taser on him before he was taken into custody, authorities said. He was first taken to a local hospital after complaining about pain from the Taser, and then to the Lake County Jail, authorities said.

The Lake County State’s Attorney charged Walker with two counts of burglary, three counts driving while license revoked, and criminal damage to property – all felonies, authorities said. Walker was also charged with misdemeanor attempted theft and resisting a peace officer.

Walker was already on parole for felony theft and felony driving with a revoked license charges, but the Illinois Department of Corrections declined to issue a parole violation warrant for him, authorities said.

As of Monday afternoon, Walker was being held in the Lake County Jail on $75,000 bail. He was due back in Lake County Criminal Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

All of the property that Walker stole was recovered, authorities said.