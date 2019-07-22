CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Monday afternoon in what was believed to be a fireworks explosion in the Southwest Side’s Ashburn neighborhood.
As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Monday night, police were called around 3:55 p.m. for a report of an explosion in the 3900 block of West 85th Street. The call was initially for a grill explosion, but a man was found dead at the scene and it was believed that fireworks were involved, the Fire Department said.
The 53-year-old victim had suffered a head injury, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Area Central detectives were investigating Monday night. CBS 2 is told the police Bomb & Arson Section was also called out to the neighborhood as a precaution.
Some neighbors took pictures of what was described as a gruesome scene, but wouldn’t go on camera.
As of Monday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office had not released any other details about the man’s death. An active investigation continued.