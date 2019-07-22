



— The case against a former Northwestern University professor accused of murder just got a lot stronger.

Wyndam Lathem’s co-defendant agreed Monday to testify against him.

Lathem and Oxford University employee Andrew Warren are both charged in the stabbing of Lathem’s boyfriend, Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Prosecutors allege the murder was carried out to fulfill a “sexual fantasy.”

Warren was supposed to go on trial next week, but on Monday, his attorneys announced he was pleading guilty and agreeing to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Warren is expected to be sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Lathem and Warren spent months planning to commit multiple murders, then to kill each other. On July 27, 2017, the pair teamed up to murder Cornell-Duranleau, 26, inside Lathem’s River North apartment, prosecutors alleged.

The defendants stabbed Cornell-Duranleau a total of 70 times, with such force one of the knives broke, prosecutors alleged.

Warren was supposed to videotape Lathem stabbing Cornell-Duranleau as he slept, but the victim woke up and began to fight back, prompting Lathem to call out to Warren for help, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said before Lathem was apprehended, he sent a video to family and friends saying the murder was not an accident and that he is not the person people thought he was.

