CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were at two scenes on the Far South Side Tuesday afternoon, after a serious car crash and a shooting that left a man dead happened blocks apart.

The crash happened at 108th Street and Calumet Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, the Fire Department told CBS 2.

Police said around 3:15 p.m., the driver of one vehicle was headed north on Calumet Avenue and blew through a stop sign. A 68-year-old man, who was driving east on 108th Street, struck the driver’s side of the first driver’s vehicle, police said.

The first driver – a 22-year-old man – then hit a light pole and flipped over, police said. His car was seen flipped on a resident’s front lawn, while tire tracks had been plowed through the grass.

The first driver was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was reported to be “stable.” He suffered pain in the neck and body, police said.

That driver was also given citations for driving on a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to reduce speed, police said.

The second driver refused medical treatment.

The shooting happened about half a mile away at 107th and State streets, the Fire Department said.

Police said at 2:24 p.m., a 41-year-old man was quarreling with another man in the 0-99 block of West 107th Street, and the other man took out a gun and shot him. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Police blocked off 107th Street at the scene of the shooting. They said the shooting and the crash were not believed to be related.