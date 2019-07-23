CHICAGO (CBS)– A Glendale Heights man was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2016.
Henry Morales, 31, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Morales sexually assaulted his former girlfriend at knifepoint after breaking into her home in West Chicago, while she was sleeping.
“His admission of guilt however, does nothing to restore the feeling of safety and security that a home provides and that was once enjoyed by his victim. He violated the sanctity of her home, he violated her and for this he will spend a significant amount of time behind bars,” State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a press release.
Officials said the sentence requires Morales to register as a sex offender for life.