WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — The K9 units made the discoveries within a period of 14 hours Monday and Tuesday in the far north suburbs.

Around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Arrowood and his K9 partner, Duke, were sent to a home in the 700 block of Sheridan Road in Lake Bluff, after local police said a man ran off following a domestic battery.

Upon arriving, Arrowood and Duke launched a search for the man and ended up finding him hiding near the home under a tree, covered in brush, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.

The man was arrested by Lake Bluff police. His name was not released and no information was provided about any charges.

Around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Somerville and his K9 partner, Diesel, were sent to the area of 35300 N. Nielson Dr. in Unincorporated Round Lake – in search of a man in a mental crisis, authorities said.

A 911 caller said he had an ambulance on the way to transport the 36-year-old man to the hospital. The caller said the man was attempting to hurt himself, authorities said.

Before the ambulance got to the scene, the man jumped out of a bedroom window and ran off, authorities said.

Somerville and Diesel launched a search, and Diesel tracked for about one block before finding the man at Oak Street and Nielson Drive, authorities said. The man did then get into an ambulance, and he was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

“I am very proud of Deputies Somerville and Arrowood, as well as their Canine Partners,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “In just 14 hours, your Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Teams located a man in mental crisis and a person wanted for domestic battery. Our four Canine Teams are a tremendous asset to the Lake County Community.”