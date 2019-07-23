CHICAGO (CBS) — The 25-second video is painful even to watch – a teenage girl screams piercingly, then flinches, as several other teens punch her in the face and back and even laugh.

A criminal investigation has now been launched since CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov showed police the now-viral video of the attack.

In the video, the girl, believed to be 15, is seen trying to defend herself as another girl continues to corner her and hit her – with the help of others.

Those who know the young victim say it happened Saturday near 81st Street and Exchange Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The girl went missing later in the day.

CBS 2’s Kozlov watched the video, which was posted on social media, with Dr. Mitchell Glaser.

“There’s someone yelling, ‘Beat her!’ like an adult in the back sounds like yelling, ‘Beat her down!’” Glaser said.

Glaser is the chief of adolescent psychiatry at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

“When I started in child psychiatry 20-something years ago, the stereotypical patient was an angry, aggressive boy,” Glaser said. “I’d say almost maybe the opposite now – the stereotypical patient is an angry, aggressive girl,” Glaser said.

In fact, Glaser says the treatment program for teenage girls at his hospital is now double the size of the program for teenage boys.

“I have not seen a study, so I can’t say definitively what the answer is,” he said. “From how I’ve seen it, I saw an increase in aggression and anger before social media became as prevalent as it is now,” Glaser said.

CBS 2 helped bring the video to the attention of Chicago Police. A representative first said police found the victim’s missing persons’ report, but not one for battery.

Police chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi later tweeted: “This is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better. This clip has been forwarded to the #ChicagoPolice Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation has been opened.”

CBS 2 has learned the teen’s name, but we will not be identifying her because she is a victim. Some who know the girl say that as of Tuesday, she had been found after three days – but police late Tuesday could not confirm that information.

Area Central detectives were handling the investigation Tuesday night.