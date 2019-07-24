CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting in Gary, Indiana, according to the Gary Police Department.
The boy was grazed in the arm, stomach and back as he sat in a car with his mother and mother’s boyfriend at the corner of 24th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 5 p.m., police said.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend ducked in the car, and the child was in the back seat in a child restraint when he was grazed.
The mother then drove to an aunt’s house, and the aunt took the child to a hospital where he was treated and released.
Twenty-one shell casings were found on the ground at the scene.