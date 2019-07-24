  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:child shot, Gary, Gary Police Department, Gary shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting in Gary, Indiana, according to the Gary Police Department.

The boy was grazed in the arm, stomach and back as he sat in a car with his mother and mother’s boyfriend at the corner of 24th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 5 p.m., police said.

The boy’s mother and her boyfriend ducked in the car, and the child was in the back seat in a child restraint when he was grazed.

The mother then drove to an aunt’s house, and the aunt took the child to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Twenty-one shell casings were found on the ground at the scene.