CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police are trying to find the driver who crashed into a cyclist and left her to die.
A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy was driving around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, when he noticed a bicycle in a grassy area on Edgelawn Drive just south of Prairie Street.
The deputy then found 61-year-old Elizabeth Kakoczki lying in the patch of trees nearby. He performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Kakoczki was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Aurora police determined Kakoczki was riding her bike when she was hit by a vehicle which fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5330, or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.