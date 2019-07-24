  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ald. Tom Tunney, Boystown, city council, Legacy Walk, LGBT, LGBTQ, North Halsted Street, Rainbow Pylons


CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Council on Wednesday officially designated the rainbow pylons and Legacy Walk on the Boystown strip of North Halsted Street as a landmark.

The designation was part of a package of legislation that had been advanced by the Zoning and Landmarks Committee, chaired by Ald. Tom Tunney (44th).
Tunney was joined by LGBTQ activists Victor Salvo, Lori Cannon, and Rick Garcia for the designation.

North Halsted Street

The Boystown strip of North Halsted Street. (Credit: Adam Harrington/CBS 2)

“I wanted to say the designation will make the Legacy Walk and the rainbow pylon streetscape the only multi-acre site in the world to be declared a landmark because of its importance to the LGBT people,” Tunney said at the City Council meeting Wednesday.

Ten pairs of 25-foot pylons featuring the rainbow Pride flag colors stand along Halsted Street between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street. Each pylon has a bronze memorial plaque that commemorates the legacy of notable LGBT individuals and groups.