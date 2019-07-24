CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Council on Wednesday officially designated the rainbow pylons and Legacy Walk on the Boystown strip of North Halsted Street as a landmark.
The designation was part of a package of legislation that had been advanced by the Zoning and Landmarks Committee, chaired by Ald. Tom Tunney (44th).
Tunney was joined by LGBTQ activists Victor Salvo, Lori Cannon, and Rick Garcia for the designation.
“I wanted to say the designation will make the Legacy Walk and the rainbow pylon streetscape the only multi-acre site in the world to be declared a landmark because of its importance to the LGBT people,” Tunney said at the City Council meeting Wednesday.
Ten pairs of 25-foot pylons featuring the rainbow Pride flag colors stand along Halsted Street between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street. Each pylon has a bronze memorial plaque that commemorates the legacy of notable LGBT individuals and groups.