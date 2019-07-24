CHICAGO (CBS) — Young immigrants now have more protections in Illinois, after Gov. JB Pritzker signed two new laws on Tuesday.
The first ensures children are able to have a short-term guardian for up to two years if their parents are detained or deported by federal immigration authorities. Previously, short-term guardianship was limited to one year.
The second authorizes juvenile, family and adoption courts to move forward and grant petitions for undocumented immigrant children trying to get special visas as victims of abuse or neglect.
“Nobody should ever be treated as less than a person because of where they were born,” Pritzker said in a statement.
The governor said the new laws will protect young immigrants who have been “demonized” by the Trump administration.
“I’m proud to sign legislation that offers greater stability to the lives of immigrant children who deserve all the hope we can give them,” he said.