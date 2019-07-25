CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a 29-year-old woman missing from the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Dulce Sandoval was last seen in the 4000 block of South Albany Avenue on June 30, police say.
She was last seen wearing a short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.
Sandoval is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at (312)747-8380.