CHICAGO (CBS) — The pig ear treats you’re giving your dog might be making you and your pet sick.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a salmonella outbreak in 27 states has been linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.
The CDC said 93 people in 27 states – including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, and Michigan – have become ill from salmonella. Twenty people were hospitalized.
Pet Supplies Plus stores recalled bulk pig ears sold in 33 states on July 3.
The CDC said anyone who bought pig ears at a Pet Supplies Plus store should not feed them to their dog, and should throw them away in a secure container – even if you and your pet haven’t gotten sick yet. You should also wash any containers, shelves, or other areas that held the recalled pig ears with hot, soapy water.
Salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever. Rare cases also can result in arterial infections, arthritis, muscle pain, endocarditis, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Anyone suffering those symptoms after having contact with pig ears should contact their doctor.
Pets with salmonella can suffer lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets also might have decreased appetite or stomach pain. If your pet has any of these symptoms after contact with pig ears, contact your veterinarian.