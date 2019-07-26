CHICAGO (CBS) — The Madhouse on Madison has moved to Michigan Avenue for the Blackhawks Convention at Hilton Chicago. It’s a different feel this year with so many new faces.
One off season addition who needs no introduction is Andrew Shaw. The Blackhawks acquired Shaw in a trade on June 30. The new 28-year-old Shaw has matured during his three seasons in Montreal, but is he still the same pesky player who helped the Blackhawks win a couple of Stanley Cups?
“I said I’ve matured. I didn’t say I have changed,” says Andrew Shaw with a chuckle. “I think I’m still going to have a lot of fun. I’m still going to annoy guys from time to time, but it’s all fun and games. I have grown up. To come back to a city that has given me so much love and helped me grow to who I am, I have nothing but smiles.”
“It kills me to throw a compliment for Shaw right away, but you have to. We all know what he meant to our team, and when we knew he wasn’t coming back a few years ago, we knew the void,” says Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.