CHICAGO (CBS) — Pride Month might be over, but the celebrations continue.
Evanston hosted its inaugural Pride Fest on Thursday night at Fountain Square. The family-friendly event featured music, food, activities, and live performances.
Several speakers encouraged the crowd to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ community.
“LGBTQ Pride means standing up for equity in all forms, especially against systemic racism, poverty, xenophobia; and anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, and anti-immigrant policies,” said Rabbi Rachel Weiss.
Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty said Evanston plans to make Pride Fest an annual celebration.