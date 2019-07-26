CHICAGO (CBS) — A worker at a water pumping station in north suburban Lake Bluff was stuck in an underground elevator for about 90 minutes early Friday morning.
Lake Bluff police and firefighters responded to a call of a person trapped in an elevator at the Central Lake County Joint Action Water Agency pumping station at 700 E. Blodgett Av. around 1:30 a.m.
A worker at the station had become trapped in a malfunctioning elevator about 80 feet below ground level, requiring a special rescue effort.
Firefighters from several neighboring departments were brought in for assistance as crews went down into the elevator shaft.
The worker was rescued around 3 a.m.
No injuries were reported.