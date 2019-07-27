CHICAGO (CBS) — A family of 13 is safe following a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, and it’s all thanks to a 5-year-old boy.
Firefighters said seven adults and six children were inside the burning home on Marshfield near 50th.
Family members said they were sleeping or unaware of the danger — except for 5-year-old Jayden Espinosa.
CBS 2 talked with Jayden with the permission of his family.
“I was telling the things to Uncle James,” Jayden said.
“He’s a hero,” James Bennett said. ““We lost everything inside. We lost baby clothes, pictures, IDs, social security cards, birth certificates. We lost everything,” James Bennett said.
Nicole Peeoples is one of the 13 now looking for another place to live after the fire.
Fortunately everyone inside managed to get out and watch the firefighters battle the early morning fire while out of harm’s way.
“If he didn’t wake us up, in those two minutes, we would have been out of there,” displaced resident Nicole Peeples said.
Firefighters have not yet determined an official cause of the fire.
Family members said they will be staying at a hotel for the near future.