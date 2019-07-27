CHICAGO (CBS) — The buzz is back at Bears training camp. A monstrous crowd of 8,385 fans surrounded the field for the first open practice of camp. Coach Nagy and his players definitely took notice.

Head coach Matt Nagy said, “Coming out to that sea of fans and everybody out there, I don’t even know how to put into words how much that means to us. It literally gives you goosebumps.”

“Any time the ball is in the air you can hear the crowd,” added running back Tarik Cohen. “They always going for the offense, so it’s fun to have them on our side.”

That crowd was also very into the kicker battle. They definitely made some noise when Elliott Fry took the field. CBS 2 was not allowed to shoot video of this part of practice, but with the pressure of the fans all watching him, Fry, after missing his first kick, nailed 7 straight field goals ending with a 60-yarder.

“For him mentally, first kick missed, but he bounced right back,” said Nagy. “But but he bounced right back. He’s mentally strong enough and put the cherry on top with a 60-yarder.”

Eddy Piniero did not kick today. Nagy says the plan is for each kicker to get the day to himself. So Piniero’s day will be tomorrow. Tomorrow will also be the first padded practice, and it is again open to fans. Practice starts at 8:15 a.m.