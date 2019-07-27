CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada homered, Iván Nova threw two-hit ball through six innings and the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Moncada finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Adam Engel also had two RBIs for Chicago, which had dropped 12 of 15.

The White Sox had been outscored 23-6 during the four-game losing streak.

Nova (6-9) allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings and won his second straight start. He allowed one run on four hits in a complete-game performance against Miami on Monday.

The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA (one earned run over 20 2/3 innings) in his last three starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Evan Marshall got four outs, Aaron Bummer retired two and closer Alex Colomé got the final three outs for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

The Twins, who lead the majors in homers, were held to one unearned run after slugging seven homers in the first two games of the series.

Minnesota starter Martín Pérez (8-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second when Engel knocked in a run with a fielder’s choice. With runners on the corners, Engel hit a grounder to third. Miguel Sanó fielded the ball, looked to second and then decided to go home. His throw was late and sailed past catcher Mitch Garver.

Minnesota tied it in the third on an error by Moncada. With runners on first and second, Jorge Polanco lifted a pop behind third base that should have ended the inning, but Moncada let it drop and Byron Buxton scored from second.

Chicago regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Moncada led off with a double, went to third on a single by José Abreu and scored on a sacrifice fly by Castillo.

Moncada made it 3-1 in the fifth with a 432-foot homer to center.

Moncada then added an RBI double in the seventh — his third straight extra-base hit — that drove in Leury Garcia for a 4-1 lead.

Engel had an RBI single in the eighth to make it 5-1.

TWINS TRADE

During the game, Minnesota finalized a deal with the Miami Marlins for reliever Sergio Romo, minor league right-hander Chris Vallimont and a player to be named in exchange for first base prospect Lewin Diaz.

The Twins also announced they promoted SS Royce Lewis — the first pick of the 2017 draft — to Double-A Pensacola.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (right ulnar nerve contusion) had no issues following a hard workout on Friday, so he went through a more rigorous session on Saturday that included hitting and throwing to bases from a deeper spot in the outfield. “I feel really good,” he said. “Maybe a couple of more days and I can get back to the field.” … SS Tim Anderson (right high ankle sprain) was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte Saturday and Sunday. He’ll rest Monday and could be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. Anderson was 5 for 13 (.385) with three RBIs and two runs in three games before Saturday.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (9-4, 4.24 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Dylan Covey (1-6, 6.04) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday. Gibson is 8-4 with a 2.82 ERA lifetime against Chicago. Covey took the loss May 26 at Minnesota, allowing four runs on three hits in six innings.

