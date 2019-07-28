CHICAGO (CBS)– An Amtrak train struck a truck and derailed in the University Park area around 5 p.m. Sunday.
According to Amtrak officials, there are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers on Illini Train 393.
The incident derailed one locomotive and five passenger cars.
Officials said the truck was on the tracks south of the University Park Metra station.
Amtrak officials are working to secure buses to transport passengers.
The City of New Orlenes Train 59 set to depart from Chicago on Sunday has been cancled and no alternative transportation will be provided.
This is a developing story.