CHICAGO (CBS)– A 30-year-old man was injured during an armed robbery in Hyde Park Saturday night.
According to police, the incident took place in the hallway of a residential building. Two men took a purse from the victim’s female companion before firing a shot at the victim’s head.
The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to University of Chicago in stable condition.
A person matching the description of the offenders was detained by responding officers near the scene. The second offender escaped.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.