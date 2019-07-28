Filed Under:armed robbery, Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS)–  A 30-year-old man was injured during an armed robbery in Hyde Park Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place in the hallway of a residential building. Two men took a purse from the victim’s female companion before firing a shot at the victim’s head.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to University of Chicago in stable condition.

A person matching the description of the offenders was detained by responding officers near the scene. The second offender escaped.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.