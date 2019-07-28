CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 8,000 fans attended the Bears’ first padded practice of training camp in Bourbonnais.
According to the Chicago Bears, 8,813 fans attended the practice. This is the second day in a row the Bears drew a crowd of over 8,000 people.
First padded practice of Bears training camp. Another big crowd in Bourbonnais, maybe not quite as big as yesterday.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qMl36pYhKP
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 28, 2019
Matt Nagy stayed after the game to sign autographs for fans. According to CBS 2’s Matt Zahn, Nagy called his offense Sunday “just okay.” He said the ball was on the ground a few times and defense was flying around and making plays early in practice.
Matt Nagy stopped to sign some autographs after practice today @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BUIFZQKSxn
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 28, 2019