  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By Matt Zahn
Filed Under:Bears Training Camp, Chicago, Chicago Bears


CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 8,000 fans attended the Bears’ first padded practice of training camp in Bourbonnais.

According to the Chicago Bears, 8,813 fans attended the practice. This is the second day in a row the Bears drew a crowd of over 8,000 people.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Matt Nagy stayed after the game to sign autographs for fans. According to CBS 2’s Matt Zahn, Nagy called his offense Sunday “just okay.” He said the ball was on the ground a few times and defense was flying around and making plays early in practice.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js