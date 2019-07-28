CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Raj Rawal, 50, who they said is missing and endangered.
Rawal was reported missing by his family, who said he recently has been showing signs of depression.
Rawal lives in the 300 block of Inverrary Lane in unincorporated Deerfield. His family said the 50-year-old left on his bicycle and left behind his wallet and keys.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives located Rawal’s bicycle and cellular phone along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River Tail in unincorporated Buffalo Grove.
“Attempts to locate Rawal utilizing sheriff’s/other area police canines, drone, helicopter, and airboat have thus far been unsuccessful,” officials stated in a press release.
The missing man is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.