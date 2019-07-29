  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday evening were asking for the public’s help in finding a young man who is missing from the Logan Square neighborhood.

Abdullah “Adam” Adeeb, 19, is missing from the 1600 block of North California Avenue, police said.

Adeeb stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Abdullah 'Adam' Adeeb

Abdullah ‘Adam’ Adeeb was reported missing from the 1600 block of North California Avenue on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

He was last seen wearing Velcro sandals, a gray Nike short-sleeve shirt with a black swoosh symbol, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Area North Special Victims Unit, at (312)744-8266.