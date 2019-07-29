CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears are wasting no time, rain or shine, to get in grueling workouts during training camp sessions.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has a reporter’s notebook full of highlights from Monday’s practice session.

Weather Or Not:

Bears had their first bad weather day at training camp in Bourbonnais. It rained all morning, but head coach Matt Nagy kept his guys practicing outside. Pretty much the same way he handled it last year in camp to get the team used to the elements, as long as there is no lightning in the area.

Kicking Competition:

It was Elliott Fry’s turn to kick today and he did it in the elements and he did pretty well. Fry made a 47-yarder into the driving rain. He ended up eight of 10 in his field goal kicks. Eddy Pineiro will get his chance to kick again Tuesday.

Mitchell Trubisky on facing a great defense every day in practice: “We know our defense is going to get us some plays… It’s all about putting the last bad play behind us, and making the next play. We did a lot better with that today than yesterday.”@cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 29, 2019

Cordarrelle Patterson’s Making An Impression:

So far so good for the newest toy in Matt Nagy’s offense. Wide receiver slash maybe running back and also kick return man Cordarrelle Patterson. “So far, he’s passing the test. I love where he’s at. Mentally, I think he’s in a really good spot as coaches in make sure the overload thing doesn’t happen,” said Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

Patterson definitely loves where he’s at, as in with the Chicago Bears and said it was a “no brainer” for him to join the team.

Patterson had just under 500 total yards receiving and rushing last year with the Patriots and you probably remember his huge game returning kicks against the Bears. He also won a Super Bowl and made some national headlines when he said that didn’t mean anything to him now. Patterson tried to clear up what he meant.

“I’m a fun crazy guy. I like to have fun. Some things I say people take the wrong way. I’m not saying it don’t mean s— to me. It mean the world to me. It’s not helping my team next year. Come on now, I want to win the Super Bowl every year,” added Patterson

Up Next:

Bears practice again Tuesday, but it’s closed to the public. Then, team will take day off on Wednesday. Next public practice will be held Thursday 8:15am.