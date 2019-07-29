CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning, when an extra-alarm fire swept through a three-story apartment building in the Austin neighborhood.
The fire started around 5:30 a.m. in an apartment building at the corner of Congress and Laramie.
2-11 alarm EMSP 1 at 424 S Laramie will update ASAP pic.twitter.com/IAczvBHXxl
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019
Firefighters used aerial ladder trucks to battle the flames, as the fire burned on the second and third floors and through the roof.
The Fire Department called in a 2-11 alarm for the fire, bringing at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance and the Command Van to the scene.
At least five ambulances also responded to the scene.
A Fire Department spokesperson said four people were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately available.
The fire was extinguished by about 6:30 a.m.