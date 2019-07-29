CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana State Police trooper saved a woman’s life Saturday afternoon, and found drugs in her possession, after she found the woman passed out inside a car that had crashed into a median along Interstate 80/94 in Hammond.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the trooper responded to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard. When she arrived on the scene, the trooper found a silver Volkswagen Beetle against the median barrier wall on the left shoulder.
The trooper saw a woman who appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat, and knocked on the window several times. When she didn’t wake up, the trooper smashed the passenger side window of the car to reach her.
The trooper performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. The driver was revived before she was taken to the hospital.
Police said, while the trooper was searching for the woman’s ID, she found two small bags in the woman’s wallet, apparently containing heroin and drug paraphernalia. The driver also was wearing a home detention monitor.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Kelley Cooper, of Merrillville, was taken to the hospital, and later charged with felony drug possession, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor driving with a controlled substance in her blood and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
Cooper was being held at the Lake County Jail.
