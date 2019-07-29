



Lollapalooza 2019 kicks off in Grant Park on August 1, here’s what you need to know.

The 28th year of the music festival runs from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on August 1-4.

Festival headliners include performances by Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots.

Lineup

The 2019 lineup includes artists ranging from country and rap to EDM and more. Some of the performance highlights include:

Thursday August 1:

The Strokes

The Chainsmokers

Hozier

H.E.R.

Friday, August 2:

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

Janelle Monaw

21 Savage

Maggie Rogers

Saturday, August 3:

Twenty One Pilots

J Balvin

Lil Wayne

Gary Clark Jr.

RL Grime

Sunday, August 4:

Ariana Grande

Flume

Kacey Musgraves

The Revivalists

The full lineup as well as a festival map is available online.

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase online and include 4-day and 1-day passes. Special access tickets including VIP and Platinum are also available.

4-Day General Admission: $340

1-Day General Admission: $130

Admission is free for children 10 years old and younger with a ticket-holding adult. Each adult ticket is limited to two children.

Tickets can be picked up at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue on the following days:

July 31 from noon to 7 p.m.

August 1 to 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets prices increase on August 1.

Lolla Cashless Wristband

To avoid holding a wallet at the festival, cashless wristbands can be activated by linking a credit card. This allows you to “pay with the tap of a wrist.”

Activate your #Lolla wristband online. Choose Lolla Cashless Presented by Citi to buy food, drinks, merch + more with a tap of your wrist. Citi® Cardmembers: Sign up using your Citi card for bonus perks and privileges. https://t.co/lmI11MYsa4 pic.twitter.com/obmYBgh2VK — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 28, 2019

The cashless wristband activation can be used to purchase food, merchandise and other items at the festival.

Food

Lollapalooza’s “Chow Town” will feature food from many Chicago vendors.

Some of the featured vendors include:

Billy Goat Tavern and Grill

Broken English Taco

Cheesie’s

Connie’s Pizza

Harold’s Chicken

Harris Snow Cones

Kilwins Ice Cream

Shake Shack

Festival Safety

According to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications security and law enforcement will be present inside and outside the festival.

Bags will be checked upon entry. Lockers are available to rent south of the main entrance off Congress and a Lost and Found will be located at the “Information Tent” at Columbus and Congress.

ADA drop-off is located at the eastbound curb lane of Monroe from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

We’re 6 days away from the start of #Lolla ’19! Get gates-ready by checking out the Official Bag Policy and exploring our handy list of Allowed & Prohibited items. https://t.co/mDJMydVxDC pic.twitter.com/KAqtYahJag — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 26, 2019

OEMC listed the following Lollapalooza restrictions:

Bag size may not exceed 14” x 11” 5” or 30 linear inches in total and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening.

Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

No liquids will be allowed into the event. Patrons can drink water while in line, as long as the container is empty prior to entry.Free water will be provided at Hydration Stations inside the venue.

Street Closures

Beginning July 29, Columbus Drive will be closed from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road.

According to OEMC, Lake Shore Drive or State Street can be used as alternate routes around the festival crowds and closures.

Officials said Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard are closed from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive. Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to Lake Shore Drive will be closed through Friday, August 9.