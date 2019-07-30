CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were warning residents of the Andersonville and Uptown areas about a burglar that struck twice on the same block of Carmen Avenue this month.
The burglaries happened at residences in the 1400 block of West Carmen Avenue on Friday, July 11, between 7:45 a.m. and 5:10 p.m., and on Friday, July 19, between 6:26 p.m. and 6:34 p.m.
In one incident, the suspect was described as a black male weighing between 180 and 200 pounds with black hair and a medium complexion, wearing a black V-neck shirt, blue jeans, a black backpack, and white earbuds, police said.
Police did not specify what the suspect took in either case.
Neighbors were advised to alert one another of the crime, pay special attention to any suspicious people, install a security system at home if possible, and call 911 immediately in the event of a crime.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.