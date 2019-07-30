BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears practice on Tuesday was closed to the public, but the seats weren’t all empty.
The team hosted their first ever Community Day, with more than 700 fans from 30 groups cheering them on.
Youth football teams also got to watch the private practice.
Bounce Children’s Foundation brought 50 Chicago-area children living with chronic illnesses and their family members and helped facilitate the cool experience at Bears camp.
“You know, being with other families with special needs – it really kind of gives us a sense of community, and you know, we do all feel we’re all one big happy family,” said Liz Pribaz. “You know, we’re not getting stared at. We feel special. We really do.”
“My heart reaches out to all those people because I just think that we can make their day just by going over, signing autographs, shaking their hand, taking a picture, et cetera – that’s what it’s all about,” added Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy.