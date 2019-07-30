CHICAGO (CBS) — Training camp continues for the Chicago Bears as the team gets in a light practice before taking Wednesday off and getting ready for a padded practice on Thursday. It’s the kickers that are showing off what they could do for the team come September.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has the latest from his reporter’s notebook in Bourbonnais.

Veteran Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Is Back:

The Bears biggest off-season acquisition is finally taking part in camp. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was taken off the physically unable to perform list and back on the practice field for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him on final day of off-season training activities in June.

“Just kind of glide into it with him. He had a great OTAs with us physically, then had that little deal at the end. I like where he’s at,” said head coach Matt Nagy.

Asked Ha Ha Clinton-Dix if he feels like he has something to prove after the way things ended with the Packers: “I always want to get better. It’s not about competing against Green Bay. It’s about winning here.”#Bears @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 30, 2019

Clinton-Dix admitted the knee injury he suffered in OTAs was scary, but he said he’s feeling good and excited for what he can do on this Bears defense.

“Being able to be free. (Defensive coordinator) Chuck Pagano is a great coach and loves to get after it and when you have a front seven like we have here, it makes my job a lot easier on the back end,” said Clinton-Dix.

Khalil Mack Attack

In the first five days of training camp, linebacker Khalil Mack has picked up just where he left off last season. It’s hard to miss him on the field as he disrupts the drills and offense on the other side of the ball.

“We got no time to waste, we’re trying to win,” said Mack

When asked if he’s comfortable with all the attention he’s received from the public since joining the Bears, the soft-spoken Mack said “Hell, no. It’s not a natural thing for me. I’m still dealing with it. I still don’t know how to handle it. Just trying to be professional.”

Up Next:

Bears get the day off on Wednesday. Next practice is Thursday 8:15 a.m. and it will be open to public.