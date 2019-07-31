CHICAGO (CBS) — An Uber driver has been charged after hitting and injuring an off-duty Chicago police officer’s vehcile Sunday, police say.
Christian F. Esqueda-Macias, 27, of Midlothian, has been charged with driving under the influence after police say he struck Officer Jamie Gaeta’s vehicle on Sunday on I-94 near 76th Street.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Gaeta, 51, is a 20-year member of the police force.
According to Illinois State Police, Esqueda-Macias had no passengers at the time of the crash.
He has previous traffic violations in Cook County, including two speeding violations, improper lane change, disregarding a stop sign and no valid license.
He was also cited for failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driver’s licence not on person.