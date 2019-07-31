  • CBS 2On Air

FESSENDEN, N.D. (AP) — An Illinois pilot suffered only minor injuries when a helicopter crashed in central North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the helicopter was spraying waterways along a highway south of Fessenden on Wednesday morning when the pilot tried to go under power lines.

The blades caught the bottom power line, causing the helicopter to crash in a field.

The pilot, 49-year-old Michael Hamouz of Willowbrook, Illinois, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance as a precaution.

