CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were searching for a mother and daughter who vanished last week from the Albany Park neighborhood.
Thuy Vuong, 33, and her daughter, Tin Nguyen, 5, were last seen on Thursday, July 25. They are missing from the 3500 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said.
Vuong is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion. Her daughter is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, police said.
Vuong was last seen driving a 2007 silver four-door Lexus with license plate BG92819.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.