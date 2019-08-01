NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Five people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a four-car accident on busy Waukegan Road in Northbrook.Five people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a four-car accident on busy Waukegan Road in Northbrook.
The crash happened at Waukegan Road and Thornwood Lane, Northbrook police said. One of the four vehicles involved rolled over, police said.
Three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Two others were extricated from the vehicles and also taken to hospitals in an unknown condition, police said.
Waukegan Road was shut down between Shermer and Dundee roads following the crash.
The cause of the accident remained under investigation Thursday evening.