UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — University Park residents finally got their say on Thursday, after having been told for more than a month not to drink, cook, or brush their teeth with the water from their own faucets.
Utility company Aqua Illinois has admitted to alarming lead levels in the water.
During a town hall meeting Thursday night, residents unleashed – and it was emotional.
“I’m sick and tired of waiting for University Park’s water to be cleaned up. Why is it taking so long? It doesn’t make any sense,” said local resident Patricia Cooper. “I will argue with that till the day I die, which may be pretty soon if the lead keeps coming in the water.”
The president of Aqua Illinois did attend the meeting and answered questions.
The company said the process to fix the problem will probably take “some months.”