CHICAGO (CBS) — Three buildings were damaged, and a firefighter was injured, in an extra-alarm fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 3517 W. Diversey Ave., according to the Fire Department, which called a 2-11 response.

Photos showed damage to a row of multi-unit wood-frame buildings that line the block.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital in good condition with a shoulder injury, the Fire Department said.

The fire was under control by just after 4:30 p.m.

