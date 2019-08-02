CHICAGO (CBS) — Three buildings were damaged, and a firefighter was injured, in an extra-alarm fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at 3517 W. Diversey Ave., according to the Fire Department, which called a 2-11 response.
2-11 extra alarm fire on 3500 block of west Diversey has fire damage to three buildings. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/iI6ubitX8D
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2019
Photos showed damage to a row of multi-unit wood-frame buildings that line the block.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital in good condition with a shoulder injury, the Fire Department said.
3500 block of W. Diversey extra alarm fire is still going. One injured CFD member transported in good condition with shoulder injury. (Merritt) pic.twitter.com/nANix6sQPI
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2019
The fire was under control by just after 4:30 p.m.
2-11 on Diversey has been struck out. pic.twitter.com/Weis7ivlgH
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2019