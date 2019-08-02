CHICAGO (CBS) — The driver of a Mack truck involved in a Libertyville crash with three school buses that sent 17 people to the hospital has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge Tapia-Reves, 44, of Elgin, is due in Lake County Court on September 4 at 3 p.m.
Ten children and seven adults were taken to area hospitals Thursday after the three school buses taking them on a YMCA field trip were involved in the chain reaction crash.
The dump truck was loaded with landscaping material.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said, around 10:45 a.m., the school buses were headed west on Route 137 near River Road, when they slowed down for traffic in front of them, and a Mack dump truck was unable to stop before rear-ending one of the buses.
The crash pushed the first bus into a second bus, and the second bus into a third bus.
The buses were carrying 144 children and staff members.
The truck driver and three bus drivers were not hurt.