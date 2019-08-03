BREAKINGPolice Say Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Shopping Mall In El Paso
By Jeremy Ross
Chicago


CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford that happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews were still working on the scene, and traffic was still slowed more than 12 hours later.

Credit: Ronald Raffin

Vehicle fires and billowing smoke choked off traffic for hours while first responders battled the flames of the multiple vehicle collision.

State police said a car, an SUV and a semi-trailer were traveling south on I-94, and the collision caused the semi to hit a concrete bridge support at Sibley Boulevard.

Two people in the semi died as a result.

State police said at least five others were injured in the collision. Their conditions were not available.

CBS 2 reached out to state police and other agencies to see if the nearby bridge affected by the flames is structurally sound but has not yet heard back.