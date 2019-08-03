CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford that happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews were still working on the scene, and traffic was still slowed more than 12 hours later.
Vehicle fires and billowing smoke choked off traffic for hours while first responders battled the flames of the multiple vehicle collision.
State police said a car, an SUV and a semi-trailer were traveling south on I-94, and the collision caused the semi to hit a concrete bridge support at Sibley Boulevard.
Two people in the semi died as a result.
State police said at least five others were injured in the collision. Their conditions were not available.
CBS 2 reached out to state police and other agencies to see if the nearby bridge affected by the flames is structurally sound but has not yet heard back.