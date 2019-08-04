CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 7 people were shot while standing in Douglas Park in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 1:20 a.m., the victims were standing in the park in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt when someone fired shots from a black Camaro, according to Chicago police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and right leg and transported to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot on the right side of his body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 19-year-old woman was also taken to Stroger in stable condition with a wounded leg.

A 22-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai in stable condition. Her injuries are currently unknown.

Two other male victims were self transported to Mt. Sinai in stable conditions. One of the men, 21, had a wounded leg. The other, 23, suffered wounds to the chest and right hand.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.