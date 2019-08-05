CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Chicago Bears continue their grueling workouts during training camp, questions surround a tight end and the performance of their kickers.
CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has the latest from his reporter’s notebook in Bourbonnais.
Trey Burton Sits Out Again
Despite returning to the practice field at the beginning of training camp last week, Bears tight end Trey Burton has now missed three straight practices as he returns from off-season sports hernia surgery surgery. Head Coach Matt Nagy said there’s no reason to be concerned right now.
“No, it’s not a setback. I’m trying to protect him a little bit. I need him and we need him 100% for week one. He didn’t do a whole lot after surgery for five months and it’s hard to come back and be thrusted in to look like yourself. We’ll pick it up. We’ll start to get him more reps as we go here. I’m protecting him right here,” Nagy said.
Sluggish Monday Morning
Coach Nagy said the whole team was dragging a bit Monday, which he said is normal at this point of training camp. The kickers also had their worst day in Bourbonnais. Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry missed a combined five of 18 kicks during practice.
Up Next
Bears have one more practice before their first preseason game Thursday at Soldier Field. Tuesday 8:15 a.m. is open to the public.