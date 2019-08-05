



Dozens of people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, including two mass shootings in less than three hours on Sunday.

Whether it’s a donation or a volunteer opportunity, here are some of the local organizations helping Chicagoans get involved in reducing violence.

LIVE FREE

The LIVE FREE campaign uses “evidence-based strategy” to ensure “sheriffs, prosecutors, police chiefs, mayors, city council members, and county commissioners are held accountable as allies, and not obstacles, to criminal justice reform.” LIVE FREE organizer and community activist Camiella Williams said the organization meets with both local and national elected officials.

The campaign’s key focuses are reduction of homicides related to gun violence and reduction of people incarcerated in county jails.

Williams encourages anyone interested in volunteering and becoming a “peacemaker” to visit the website.

BUILD:

BUILD (Broader Urban Involvement and Leadership Development) is one of “Chicago’s leading gang intervention, violence prevention, and youth development organizations.” The organization engages at-risk youth in schools and on the streets through mentoring, career preparation and more.

Volunteer, employment and internship opportunities are available. Anyone interested can email volunteer@buildchicago.org.

Chicago CRED:

Chicago CRED (Creating Real Economic Destiny) is a social impact organization with a focus on reduction in Chicago gun violence. According to representatives, “Chicago CRED targets men identified as being at the highest risk of being shooters or being shot. Using street-level recruitment efforts, participants are placed in cohorts of approximately 30 men.”

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO and U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan is one of the leaders of this organization.

According to the CRED website, the men are paid a minimum wage with the opportunity to earn more based on performance and are ultimately placed in full-time jobs.

CRED currently serves around 100 men in the Roseland, North Lawndale, West Garfield Park and Englewood neighborhoods. Anyone interested in a career with CRED or becoming a CRED graduate can visit the website.

Get IN Chicago:

Get IN Chicago works to reduce youth violence and “address underlying systemic issues.” The organization partners with community-based organizations and public agencies to offer therapy, mentoring as well as activities such as youth baseball leagues in the Austin, Englewood and North Lawndale areas.

To get involved in Get IN Chicago, send an email to info@getinchicago.org. The organization also offers a postdoctoral fellowship.

Everytown For Gun Safety

Everytown is a movement of “Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities” because gun violence touches every town in America.

Donations can be made online.

Everytown’s Moms Demand Action has a chapter is every state. The following are Chicago-area events for those looking to take action:

Aug. 6- Albany Park National Night Out at 5 p.m. at 4649 North Pulaski Road

Aug. 9- Mundelein Farmer’s Market at 3 p.m. at Park Street between Lake and Seymour

Aug. 10- Naperville- NPHWF at 11 a.m. at 20 Center Street.

Aug. 17- Lakeview/ Lincoln Park Monthly Member Meeting at 1 p.m. Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery

Click here for more Chicago-area action events.

MASK

MASK (Mothers/Men Against Senseless Violence) working to “fight to end gun and gang violence in affected neighborhoods.”

Starting in the fall, MASK Block Academy will serve displaced Chicago high school students. To get involved in this project, along with many others, visit the MASK website as well as the MASK Facebook Page.