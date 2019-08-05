CHICAGO (CBS) — The search is on for a driver who hit and killed a nine-year-old boy, then drove away.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from Broadway near 80/94 in Gary, Indiana where it happened.

It’s a high traffic area. On Sunday night, that traffic included police and first responders. It’s a tragedy for one Gary family who shockingly found out about the death firsthand.

Around 10:00 Sunday night, a young boy was riding his bike in the area of Broadway with his brother and two other friends. The family said they were on their way to get food, when a car violently interrupted those plans.

“They were swerving, driving fast and they hit Markese,” said his grandmother Terlisa Jones.

“I was so hurt, like not my little brother. This can’t be true. It’s real and it’s happening,” said Tiarra Jones.

Tiarra said nine-year-old Markese Jones died at the scene. A young boy who loved playing Fortnight and football, now the victim of a fatal hit-and-run.

“I was there before the ambulance and police came,” said Jones’ grandmother Terlisa, who added that she happened to be taking her granddaughters to a restaurant when she stumbled across her loved one in a state of crisis.

“I seen my grandson laid in a puddle of blood though the head,” Jones said. “I’m hollering ‘that’s my grandson!’ I thought I could wake him up but I knew he was down.”

The striking car hasn’t been seen since and police are in the process of trying to find out who would leave a nine-year-old to die here. The family is asking the same question and also asking for answers and for a measure of closure.

“If you did it, turn yourself in so we can be in peace,” Terlisa said.

Police are not sharing a lot of information in the ongoing investigation but said they are following leads.

If you have any information you’re asked to call local police.