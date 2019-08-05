CHICAGO (CBS)– The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a missing Gary woman who may be in danger.
According to the FBI Indianapolis field office, Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen at a concert in Tinley Park and was reported missing on July 27.
Help #FBIIndianapolis find Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, IL. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her safe recovery. It's believed Sidne could be in danger. Call 219.942.4655 with tips. #BringSidneHome pic.twitter.com/6IuHLdiTha
— FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) August 5, 2019
Officials said it is believed Buchanan was kidnapped.
The 27-year-old was last seen wearing a purple dress, a blue denim jacket and clear wedge shoes, according to FBI officials. Buchanan, is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds and has tattoos on both forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact a local FBI office.