



Dozens of people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, including two mass shootings in less than three hours on Sunday. In all, seven people were killed and 46 others were wounded in shootings since Friday evening.

More than a dozen people were wounded, one of them fatally, in a pair of mass shootings in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday.

RELATED: Police Supt. Johnson: Overnight West Side Gun Violence Was ‘Unacceptable And Disheartening’

The first shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near Roosevelt and Francisco in Douglas Park.

Police said a group of people was standing in the park, when someone opened fire from a black Chevrolet Camaro. Seven people were wounded:

• A 21-year-old man shot in the groin was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition;

• A 25-year-old woman shot in the arm and leg was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was stabilized;

• A 20-year-old man shot in the right side was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized;

• A 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg was taken to Stroger, where she was stabilized;

• A 22-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was stabilized;

• A 21-year-old man shot in the left leg was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;

• A 23-year-old man shot in the chest and hand took himself to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized.

24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott speaks alongside @Chicago_Police after at least 15 people were shot in North Lawndale in the last 24 hours. – 7 shot at Douglass Park – 8 shot on 18th and Keeler (1 killed)@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jNnLST5fQk — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) August 4, 2019

Less than three hours later, eight people were shot in Lawndale, near 18th and Kildare around 3:45 a.m., when unknown s hooters opened fire on a large group of people at a block party. One man, 33-year-old Demetrius Flowers, was killed, and seven other people were wounded:

• A 35-year-old man shot in the forehead was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;

• A 28-year-old man shot in the hip was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;

• A 27-year-old man shot in the foot was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;

• A 28-year-old man shot in the leg Mount Sinai, where he was treated and released;

• A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Stroger, where he was stabilized;

• A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thumb, and was treated and released at St. Margaret Hospital;

• A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger, where she was treated and released.

Flowers’ father, said it’s the second son he’s lost to violence.

“Please stop. It’s killing our families, it’s destroying the fiber of our communities. We have to stop this senseless killing, because if we don’t, there’s nothing going to be left. There’s nothing going to be left,” Keith Flowers said.

No one was in custody for either of the mass shootings in Lawndale.

Area saturation teams and organized crime officers flooded Chicago's west side following several multi-victim shooting incidents. This firearm with an extended clip was recovered Sunday by @ChicagoCAPS10 in the area where we expected potential retaliation. pic.twitter.com/VNNSOSZOD2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2019

Meantime, the most recent fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near 69th and Wentworth in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the victims were driving south on Wentworth, when someone in a silver sedan pulled up and started shooting.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, then crashed into a light box. He was pronounced dead at the scene, from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the left arm, and was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.