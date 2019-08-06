CHICAGO (CBS)– FBI officials are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Matteson, Illinois.
#Wanted If you know who this man is, contact #FBI Chicago. He is suspected of robbing BMO Harris Bank, 4940 West 211th St, Matteson, IL, on 7/29/19. #Reward (312) 421-6700
For more details, go to: https://t.co/5DaTpQCig2 pic.twitter.com/2dcklJxa3d
— FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) August 6, 2019
The FBI Chicago Field Office said the BMO Harris Bank at 4940 west 211th St. was robbed on July 29.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.