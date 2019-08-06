CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Huntley are searching for two teenagers who duct-taped an 8-year-old boy to a pole at Diecke Park and stole his candy.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, a woman told Huntley police her two sons, ages 6 and 8, had gone to Diecke Park and were using outdoor fitness equipment when two teenagers rode up on bicycles.
The teenagers grabbed the 8-year-old boy’s wrist, stole his candy and duct-taped him to a pole on the exercise equipment, police said. The teens then rode away on their bikes toward Mill Street on the northern edge of the park.
The victim’s younger brother ran to nearby Stingray Bay water park and got help from a park employee, who cut the 8-year-old boy free, according to police.
The park employee contacted their mother, who called police.
The two teenagers were wearing black shorts and black and green T-shirts with Fortnite logos.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Huntley police at 847-515-5311 or the anonymous tip line at 847-515-5333. Tips also can be sent by text message by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by your message to 888777.